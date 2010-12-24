Free Texting on Verizon With Google Voice

|Save $60-$240 per Year Using Google Voice on a Smartphone
Apparently, everything at Verizon Wireless is sold "ala carte" and there are no bundled plans. So for $30 per monthly unlimited data for email and $10 per month for texting plus $59 for 450 minutes per minutes of voice is pretty much the bare bones plan. $100 per month or $1,200 per year is ridiculously expensive compared to the other carriers and about a 40% premium for what better coverage still?
Dump your text messaging plan and start using Free Google Voice Texting on Android if you have an Android Phone on Verizon. Also, switch you voicemail provider number to Google Voice which will allow you to use less airtime minutes for checking voicemail and you can download the audio and transcription into your email automatically for free. See this video overview of Google Voice.
