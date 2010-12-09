Google TV Logitech, Sony Blue-Ray are on display at Best Buy showing off the capabilities on Sony TVs. I really like the concept and the fact you can use your TV display to surf the internet and watch YouTube vides but its not compelling enough for me to buy. Sony was the first manufacturer to jump onto the tidal wave of Google Internet TV and now indications are that Samsung will be the second. I just purchased a Samsung 3D TV and love the idea of having applications directly on the TV and having a display directly connected to the internet. Its great to see technology finally trying to disrupt cable monopolies who control video content distribution.
Thursday, December 09, 2010
Google TV Sony Logitech Demo at Best Buy
