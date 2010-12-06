Monday, December 06, 2010

How Each Carrier Defines 4G


4G is as confusing as ever to the average consumer.  Verizon and MetroPCS are launching their 4G LTE network and three out of the four major US carrier Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile promote the fastest 4G data networks.  However, each company defines 4G differently and none of them meet International Telecommunication Union standards. The ITU defines 4G as a connection capable of 100 mbps to 1 gbps. The cellular data network's 4G speeds don't even come close to this and the only marketing thing each carrier seems to agree upon is that 4G is just what comes after 3G. While the title of 4G isn't accurate by International Standards is meaningless the carriers now have created a new step of planned obsolescence.  Here is an article from Life Hacker which will try to simply each offering.  Read More.
