HSPA+ Can Be Faster Than WiFi Indoors


If you like to listen to Pandora internet radio while working ouy at the gym it will probably work better on using HSPA+ while disabling WiFi. WiFi works better than the Edge network but if you have any HSPA+ signal in your home, office or gym use it. Turn WiFi off if your DSL or backhaul speeds are slower than 3 mbps.

Large gym operators like 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox & Specrum Clubs should be providing faster WiFi at least 5 mbps upload and download indoors. They should really think about coming up with their own applications that allow your to checkin, keep track of your work out and stream radio or TV broadcast from TVs around the gym.  There are lots of reasons why you might want to use an application from your gym.
