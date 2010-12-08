iPad 2 Feb Launch Angers Current iPad Owners & Holiday Shoppers

|Is Apple's Planned Device Obsolescence A Scam?
Am I the only person who was going to buy an iPad for my household but now going to wait until the iPad2 launches in February? Is anyone else unhappy with Apple for rushing iPad2 to market just a few months after original iPad? There should be huge discount for iPad original owners who are fueling the Apple planned obsolescence engine. Granted there are some deficiencies in the current iPad like the following: No camera, no multi-tasking, no flash, no ability to print built in, no USB port, apps don’t show full screen and horrible import of documents. These are just a few of the complaints but that seems to be overshadowed by the nirvana Apple fans have when using the products. Are these enough reasons to consider and 7" Android tablet
or a 10" Android Tablet
or maybe even a device with the Chrome OS that might have all of the features that the iPad does not?
I am sure Apple had the ability to include all in these features in the original version. So why have they been omitted? Could it have been planned that way from the beginning? We are not sure , but awfully suspicious. Its not the first time that Apple has done this just look at all of the iPods below?
Don't think the iPad2 is a big upgrade. I love my iPad. It is an amazing device which I will never regret buying. I can carry all my books on Amazon, B&N and iBooks, a slew of movies, all my music, email . . . etc, etc. I can't worry about all the new perceived features. I won't need the camera or the facetime interface. I would like to see the world switch to HTML5 or have Apple embrace Flash . . . but I'm a believer. Best device I ownReplyDelete
The only reason you don't think it's a big upgrade is because you are the sucker that bought a sub-par-first-gen "iPOD jumbo"! Apple does this will ALL of their products. Why do you the battery on all iDevices aren't user replaceable? They want you to buy a new one! Look at the new Verizon iPhone. Get everyone on Verizon to buy a new iPhone 4, then release the iPhone 4G in Summer 2011... Screw APPLE!ReplyDelete