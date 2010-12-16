Thursday, December 16, 2010

List of 3D Channels

ESPN 3D - DirecTV Channel 106 & Time Warner Channel 1306 

N3D - Direct TV 103 - New content as it becomes available from CBS, Fox & NBC

On Demand 3D - DirecTV Channel 105

Pay Per View 3D - DirecTV Channel 104
  1. It's nice to see DIRECTV diving in head first into the new format that's coming out. However I am a little disappointed they haven't come out with anything that matches DISH Network's TV Everywhere with the Sling Adapter. As a DISH subscriber and employee I can tell you first hand the ability to watch live TV on your phone is pretty cool. I would like to see where this format goes and hopefully it won’t fall to the same fate as HD-DVD.

