Wednesday, December 01, 2010

List of Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Cities

Where is Verizon 4G LTE in the Car?
Verizon Wireless will commercially launch its' 4G LTE network in 39 major metropolitan areas by the end of 2011. In addition, they will launch 4G LTE in more than 60 US airports listed below. Initial LTE modems will be USB modems for laptop connectivity because their aren't any phones that have LTE capabilities. It will be interesting to see how WiFi competes with LTE in these cities as its essentially free in most retail and is growing 25x faster than cell phones.

Verizon 4G LTE Cities
Akron, Ohio
Athens, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
Baltimore, Maryland
Boston, Massachusetts
Charlotte, North Carolina
Chicago, Illinois
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colorado
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Houston, Texas
Jacksonville, Florida
Las Vegas, Nevada
Los Angeles, California
Miami, Florida
Minneapolis/Saint Paul, Minnesota
Nashville, Tennessee
New Orleans, Louisiana
New York, New York
Oakland, California
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Orlando, Florida
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenix, Arizona
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Rochester, New York
San Antonio, Texas
San Diego, California
San Francisco, California
San Jose, California
Seattle/Tacoma, Washington
St. Louis, Missouri
Tampa, Florida
Washington, D.C.
West Lafayette, Indiana
West Palm Beach, Florida
2 comments:

  1. A lot of markets are missing in this roll out. Why isn't Verizon more specific in theirs that 4G is just for data cards at this time. They don't have cell phones available on 4G yet and its confusing their customers.

  2. Verizons first 4G LTE phone will be coming soon, it is called the HTC thunderbolt. the reason they havent came out with a 4G phone yet is because the coverage area wasnt high enough around the nation so they did not want to upset their customers by having phones that will not be 4G most of the time. So they let out only wifi cards. But now that their coverage area is 110+ Million people they are going to release the first 4G LTE phone.

