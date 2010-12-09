Listen to Howard Stern on iPhone or Android Phone

|Get the Sirius iPhone or Android App to Listen to Howard Stern
We made a prediction in 2009 that Howard Stern would leave Sirius for Pandora but its likely he simply used their existence as leverage with Mel Karmazim to negotiate his new deal. Satellite distribution for the content is not longer necessary as companies like Clearwire, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon and AT&T expand their 4G networks. We get a lot of people who find our web site via Google searches looking for Sirius coverage maps so coverage must be spotty in some areas. I have heard they plan to add a few new Satellites to their current fleet but don't know any other details. However, no longer do you need a device hooked up in your car to Satellite if you have 4G, HSPA+ or LTE on your phone. However, if you are still one of the few people who don't have a smartphone you can buy one of these devices for your home or your car and get his voice delivered via satellite.
Still can't login to the service after calling customer service a few days ago. When are they going to launch it so I can listen to him on my iPhone or Android?ReplyDelete