LTE Map of Asia, Europe, Africa, Russia, North & South America

|LTE Map of Asia, South America, Africa, Europe
Europe / Scandinavia: TeliaSonera of Sweden became the first network operator to launch a LTE network in December 2009, and since then many other new networks have come on line in Scandinavia, once the epicenter of wireless world. Telia recently launched a LTE network in Finland on December 1, 2010, adding to the list of networks it has operational in Norway and Uzbekistan. Denmark is next. Telia’s rivals, Tele2 and Telnor have rolled out a LTE joint venture, Net4Mobility.
Asia: CSL of Hong Kong launched Asia’s first LTE network right before the Thanksgiving weekend. Singapore’s SingTel is currently trialing an LTE network that is likely to be launched sometime in 2011. Korea Telecom is likely to launch an LTE network in July 2011 in the 850 MHz band. Asia (excepting China/India) is expected to have about 65 million LTE subscribers by 2015 with Indonesia representing 13.1million connections, South Korea 9.8 million and Australia with 4.3 million connections.
Japan: NTT DoCoMo is all set to launch its LTE network later this month, probably around Christmas. The service is called Xi. Other major telecom companies in Japan are going to follow suit. Softbank will launch an LTE network in 2011 and EMobile in 2012. KDDI is currently trialing a LTE network with gear from NEC on 1.5 GHz frequencies, and that network should go live in 2012. KDDI also owns 800 MHz spectrum, which will be used for LTE too. Japan will have 26.5 million LTE connections in 2015.
China: It has been a late bloomer, but forecasts say that the world’s largest mobile market will have 57.9 million LTE connections by 2015, many of them using a Chinese variant of the mobile technology. China Mobile had put together an experimental TD-LTE network for World Expo Shanghai, held earlier this year. The company so far has built up 11 small TD-LTE networks and will be launching three trial networks in three costal cities – Xiamen, Zhuhai and Qingdao. Huawei is the key supplier to China Mobile.
US North America: Verizon Wireless is in the early stages of launching but no cell phones will be available at launch and will only work with USB modems. MetroPCS was the first major to launch a LTE network in the US. Harbinger-backed LightSquared is currently building a nationwide LTE network in the US.
India: The world’s second largest market is reeling from a massive scandal around the 2G technologies, which has left many shocked. The country is woefully late in its 3G deployments and in general is a wireless mess. And despite all that, Alcatel-Lucent expects that there will be some commercial LTE deployments by the third or fourth quarter next year. India sold off 4G licenses (2.3 GHz spectrum) in June 2010. I don’t believe anything representatives of local vendors have to say, so I would say take this claim with a pound of salt. Reliance, owner of one of the larger mobile companies in India is now backing TD-LTE technology. Qualcomm, trying to cash-in on LTE, is promoting TD-LTE technology as it comes under competition from traditional rivals Nokia Siemens Networks and Ericsson.
Russia: Russian carrier Yota has made the switch from WiMAX to LTE.
South America: # Trials have begun in Argentina, but spectral constraints are causing LTE delays in Latin America and don’t expect LTE to make a major splash before 2013, though countries like Brazil might see it come sooner. There are trials under way in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Columbia.
Article contributed by GigaOm December 1, 2010 Read More
Very sad to see the United States way behind the rest of the world in LTE and wireless. The slow progress of wireless and control from big companies and the FCC is a big reason that we are still in a recession.ReplyDelete