Tuesday, December 14, 2010

Pandora vs Rhapsody Compared

Rhapsody costs $10 per month and Pandora is Free

Rhapsody has a few million subscribers and Pandora has 50M plus users

Pandora has advertising and I assume Rhapsody does not

Rhapsody has 8M songs on its playlist which is larger than Pandora

Pandora customizes songs you might like based on other bands and songs 

Rhapsody allows you to stream just about any song or album

If you don't care about owning music and just want to listen Pandora is better

Rhapsody is a spin-out of Real Networks & Pandora is a VC back startup

Pandora is a human genome product looking for relationships

Rhapsody is a very simple subscription based streaming service

Both have Android, iPhone & Blackberry applications
at
Related Articles: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts