Thursday, December 23, 2010

Samsung Needs the Google TV Android App

Samsung TV app store needs to get the Google TV app as well as the Android Remote Control App that lets you control Google TV from your smartphone. This would allow just about any person who owns a Samsung TV to control their television without purchasing the Google TV Logitech remote keyboard for $249.  The Android app would allow you to control your TV set and browse Netflix, YouTube, Facebook easily without using your TV remote control that is very hard to type on. Google TV is sold as hardware and on Sony TVs at Best Buy.  However, Google TV will likely be available as an application on any networked enabled TV in 2011 and this will be very disruptive to the cable distribution monopolies.  Read more on the Google TV blog.

