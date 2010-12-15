Wednesday, December 15, 2010

Sirius XM Online Listening is Down

After my 4th time calling customer service it was finally revealed to me that online streaming has bee down for 3 days. Call customer service for a credit on your account. I suspect they are preparing for their iPhone and Android app roll out. Or maybe Mel decided not to pay his content streaming CDN bill just like Comcast is doing to Netflix.
