Wednesday, December 01, 2010

Verizon 4G LTE Will Not Work on Macs

Sadly Apple Macs will not be able to use the new Verizon 4G LTE network anytime soon.  Devices available are currently built for PCs and require purchasing a $100 LG and Pantech 4G LTE modem.  Verizon’s LTE USB modem devices will only compatible with Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7.  See the latest 4G LTE Verizon data plans but we wonder how many people will be willing to spend $600-$1000 per year for 5-12 mbps.
