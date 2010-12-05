Sunday, December 05, 2010

What Does G Stand For in 4G?

4G = 4th Generation Data Network
4th generation phone or data network. 3G is 3rd generation and 2G etc.  The chart above shows you why carriers have an identity crisis of what they truly offer as speeds and service.  Each cell phone tower has to support all three types of customer speeds and thus showing you the combined bandwidth requirement at each tower.  Industry experts and geeks refer to the type of data network such as HSPA+, HSPDA, Wimax and now LTE to confuse consumers even further. The real question then becomes are all 4G LTE speeds the same and who is going to be the first to start marketing 5G?  For more details and a video what does 2G, 3G, 4G mean?
at
Related Articles: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts