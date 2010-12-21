What is the Best 4G Phone?

|T-Mobile HTC G2 HSPA+ Phone
The best feature on the phone is its' Android tethering application which allows you to make your G2 device become a WiFi router or MiFi hotspot. The 2nd best feature of the device is the ability to make WiFi phone calls through your broadband or WiFi connection. Its like using a femtocell or having a cell phone booster built directly into the phone.
The G2 flip up screen and the placement of the navigation bar are in the areas you would expect. The power button on top makes it easy to turn on a swipe to turn on. The screen is slightly larger than the G1 and it sits nicely in your hand to use without the keyboard. I had the Samsung Galaxy for a short time and returned and I have also tried the MyTouch. Here is a comparison of the G2, MyTouch and Nexus S phones and a comparison of the G2 vs MyTouch and Vibrant vs G2.
Lucky you if you were one of the many people who waited 3 months to get your Free T-Mobile G2 phone. If you are a new customer you can get it for free and if you are already a customer you can get it for $149. Some Sprint customers have raved about the Epic and Evo 4G phones but honestly they don't compare if you are a heavy Google user or love Android.
I very accurate review. I was a Nexus One user until I left my phone in a NYC taxi last week. I first thought of replacing it with a Nexus S but was disappointed when I put it through it's paces at a local Best Buy. The S was flimsy, lacked 4G and just wasn't all I thought it would be. I chose the G2 instead and am happy with it than I was with the N1 which actually surprised me!ReplyDelete