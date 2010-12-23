Why Does iPad Require iTunes 10.1?

|Mac OSX Upgrade Disc for $29.99
If you open an iPad don't expect it to be ready to use. I received the annoying message: "The iPad "iPad" cannot be used because it requires iTunes version 10.1 or later. Go to www.itunes.com to download the latest version of iTunes." OK The iPad requires your old PowerBook to have the latest paid Mac 10.5 or 10.6 Snow Leapard OS which is $29.00 and cannot be downloaded over the internet and is not free. It must be purchased at the store and ships within 24 hours which is very inconvenient. You must also sync it to your iTunes 10.1 account on a PC or Mac. If you have iTune 9.0 you are also screwed. I don't understand why this is necessary if the device has access to the internet. To me this is a major turnoff and another reason I am thinking about returning the device for an Android tablet.
The restrictions and control that Apple is placing on the iPad is going to hurt sales and increase returns. If anyone has any suggestions or ideas that might help including jailbreaking the device please suggest below in the comments. If you want a more detailed explanation of the complicated iPad setup process read more at GigaOm
. My solution was to download iTunes 10.1 for my PC and not upgrade to the latest paid operating system that Apple is trying to sell me.
I have the same problem. What bullshit! Apple needs to get their act together such that their performance exceeds their arrogance.ReplyDelete
I sync my new ipad on my PC last night and worked fine. Also went to Best Buy today to pay $30 for the new Snow Leapard OSX upgrade CD.ReplyDelete
The new Snow Leapard CD installation takes about an hour. Then when you do a software update there another 1.2 GB download that is required and that takes another hour. 2 hours later you should be ready to sync your ipad. Lets see. $30 12 hours is priceless time wasted.ReplyDelete