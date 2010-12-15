My web site maps are down because Homestead is not up for some reason. Not sure if its a server error or down for routine maintenance. Customers who host their web site usually get emails in advance of a shut down and this time we did not. I hope they get the problem fixed soon as there are hundreds of thousands of web site owners and small businesses who are losing out on the online Holiday shopping. I hope its not another Wikileaks redemption attack like was down on PayPal, Amazon and Visa. Intuit has a lot of consumer facing companies and they could be a target I suppose.
Wednesday, December 15, 2010
Why is Homestead Down Again Intuit?
Mine went down around 11:30. JUST as i was pointing all my domain DNS servers over from Godaddy. I kind of miss that pain in the ass service now!ReplyDelete
I'm in Chicago. I just designed a new website for a customer and am letting her access it. This is very embarrassing that all of Homestead appears to be down. My own business site and I'm guessing all the sites I've designed won't come up.ReplyDelete
It's is 1 am on Thurs Dec 16, 2010.
Anyone else having trouble?
My website is up and running, and still bringing in orders. Three orders just came in a little bit ago. The only thing is, I just can't log into Homestead and update some inventory. No worries, I am sure they are working on it.ReplyDelete
Seems to up and running again but lost some revenue last night. Seems like it was down for about 6-8 hours. Time is money.ReplyDelete
I think the problem is much worse with Homestead right now. I've been with Homestead for a good 5 to 6 years and this has happened several time.ReplyDelete
Today (Dec 18th) I notice that all of my urls have a redirect on them from my original URL. For example, one of my sites is http://www.chicagoscores.net. But for some reason, Homestead created a url that is www.chicagoscores.homestead.com.
The problem is that Google is not too keen on duplicate content and will possibly read my original site as copied content. After a while, it will lose search engine ranking because there are two sites with the same exact info on it.
I wrote a help ticket to homestead. I hope they fix this problem fast!
We experienced a service interruption which affected your website services on our Homestead platform. The interruption occurred between 8:15 p.m. PDT Wednesday and 12:15 a.m. PDT on Thursday. During that time you and your customers may have been unable to access your website and a small number of users continued to experience intermittent issues through the morning. All services are now restored.ReplyDelete
We identified the cause. No customer data was compromised. We are continuing to monitor closely.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have questions or need any assistance, please call us at 1-800-710-1998 and we'll be happy to help.
Same thing again today. Cannot access multiple sites to make update or even Hmail. Why can't they get this right? Phone support said they have no idea when servers will be up again. Nice....ReplyDelete