Monday, December 20, 2010

Why is My Broadband is Running Slow?


Can bandwidth speeds in your neighborhood be affected by your neighbors usage?  I have Verizon FiOS at my house and during the middle of the night its blazing fast.  However, during normal work hours usage seems to be much slower.  Has anyone put together as senses of map or density map of where Time Warner, FiOS, Cablevision, Comcast and Cox customers are located?  It would be very interesting to start selecting your service based upon the least amount of customers around your neighborhood.  However, we all know that people act like sheep and herd towards the best products.  Case in point being the iPhone usage collapsing the AT&T network.  Haven't you notice how its easy to use an iPhone where there aren't any other AT&T customers around you competing for the same cell phone tower in your neighborhood or near your office.
