Thursday, December 02, 2010
WiFi Wimax HSPA+ & LTE Should Just be Friends
Think of it this way: LTE will be used primarily for the macrocell environment and high mobility where licensed-band performance characteristics are essential while Wi-Fi will be used for an underlay of smaller cells where high capacity density with minimal visual footprint and infrastructure cost will be key. That said, with hundreds of millions of powerful new Wi-Fi enabled devices now in the hands of our children, you can bet that in both the immedate and long term, operators will use better Wi-Fi everywhere to address this Mobile Internet craze and the resulting broadband landgrab currently underway.
Read more about this article at Ruckus Wireless "With LTE, Who Needs Wi-Fi?" .
Consumers are broke and don't have enough money to pay for this.ReplyDelete