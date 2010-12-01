Wednesday, December 01, 2010

Will Verizon's Current Phones Work with their 4G LTE?

NO! Current Verizon Phones Do Not Work on 4G LTE
See current 4G LTE Verizon pricing and the LG and Pantech 4G LTE modems that will work on its' new network. How many people will be willing to pay the Verizon data plans at $50-$80 per month?
