Apple iPad, HP Slate, Samsung Galaxy Tab Screens Compared

Here is a  photo of the iPad, Microsoft Surface and Galaxy tablets side by side next to each other.  This shot was taken at CES last week and should give you an idea of their form factors.  The iPad is 10 inches in diameter, the Microsoft Surface is 12 inches and the Galaxy Tab is 7 inches as we understand it.  The brightness of the screens are similar so please disregard this photo which is simply try to show the difference in size of each device.
