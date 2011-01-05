Wednesday, January 05, 2011
AT&T LTE vs WiFi Quality of Service
Quality of service is going to be the biggest differentiator from LTE to WiFi. Is this enough to get people to pay $50 per month for this reliability? We challenge some of the claims the wireless industry is making that best efforts WiFi isn't enough. Bandwidth alone is not going to be enough to get consumers to pay. The example that Wifi stinks in your hotel so you need LTE is poor marketing and will not help convince the masses that you need LTE.
Is 4G hype? Does AT&T have any credibility promoting reliably with all of their network problems and dropped calls? I don't think so and in most cases WiFi actually works better on the iPhone than 3G. I really hope the blogger community wakes up and smells the coffee and does not get bamboozled into believing that 4G is going to any better than 3G or Edge reliability. We are also not surprised that carriers are starting to unleash their WiFi security propaganda in order to put fear into the ears of consumers who are using public hotspot networks. The truth will emerge in due time.
at Wednesday, January 05, 2011
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
New Weather App Can Spread Urgent Alerts Even When Cell Networks Are Down. The Weather Company’s new Android app uses mesh networki...
-
Rate Increase $1 Per Month for 2015 & 2016 Here is the new notification I received below . . . Effective April 27, 2016, the ...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
-
Coverage: T-Mobile's coverage can be spotty in a few areas around the United States and Mexico, but not as bad as most people procla...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
6 Billion Cell Phone Calls Per Day in the U.S. The average person makes or receives 8 mobile phone calls per day. That is roughly 2.4...
-
Do Android phones stream Pandora content better over cellular LTE than iPhones? I switch from an Android phone to a Iphone today and wa...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
. @grayscott LIVE on #Periscope #Futurist Gray Scott at #CES2017 #laundroid worlds first l… https://t.co/QR7Ob1OmEg — jeffcohn (...
No comments:
Post a Comment