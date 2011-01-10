Craig Moffet. AT&T has written off $2.9B and like many other companies, they've been wildly unrealistic about their pension plans. For 2010, AT&T found $1.2B in health care plan savings resulting in a cost increase of only 1.7%, far below the actual health care cost inflation. For 2011, T is assuming an 8.25% return on assets. In an economy unlikely to grow substantially, that's optimistic. I've also reported over the years on numerous AT&T "special items" that had the net effect of raising profits. Given AT&T's actions, it seems like a certainty that Verizon will have to follow its lead. Verizon's pension liabilities are proportionately larger than AT&Ts, with slightly worse funding statuses. Read more
AT&T & Verizon May Have Overstated Earnings by Billions
