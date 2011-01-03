Monday, January 03, 2011

Motorola Droid Pro Battery Life is Horrible

Don't leave WiFi on your keep you apps active because this Motorola Droid Pro from Verizon will suck your battery dry in just a few hours. Its amazing how inneficient the phone is compared to the HTC G2. Avoid the phone at all costs unless someone has some suggestions on how to fix it. The phone has a fast processor but the battery is not sufficient to handle it. The Droid sucks your battery life as well if your screen is bright. The screen display is also not impressive when you hold it up next to a G2 or an iPhone. Motorola or Verizon should be embarrased about this phone because it is a sad display of their capability to put out an impressive smart phone.
