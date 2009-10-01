Verizon iPhone vs Verizon iPad
A 3.5 inch iPhone is a nice to have but its just a tease for content you really want to watch and read on a device that is 7-12 inches. I have been an Android G2 customer for many years and its a great phone with 4G speeds and a beautiful screen like the iPhone. However, as soon as I got the iPad I don't spend anymore time using the phone to consume content. No longer do I watch Slingbox, read Google News or Tweetdeck on the Android phone now that I have a 12 inch screen that looks and feels like a big smartphone. The iPad experience is incredible especially if you tether the iPad to your smarthphone and have an unlimited data plan.
The term for when a device when it finally loses its "luster with consumers" is called "jumping the shark". I think the iPad "jumped the shark" as soon as the iPad came out and AT&T realizes the same thing. We won't be talking about the iPhone 6 or 7 phones in the future because tablets are where its at and the phone is going to get cut out of the party.
