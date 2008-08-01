Where is ESPN 3D for FiOS?

When are the Verizon FiOS 3D channels coming? I am tired of waiting for the 3D content after paying a premium for a new 3D TV from Samsung earlier this year from Best Buy. Verizon FiOS was heavily promoting the content at CES in Las Vegas as well but yet they have nothing but marketing hype to back it up.
DirecTV always seems to pay their way to the front of the line to block other cable providers from getting content. It surprises me that the government continues to allow these types of monopolistic partnerships to continue. Another example is DirecTV's cozy relationship with the NFL that no one seems to get angry about.
Popular Posts
-
Boost Mobile Coverage Map Boost Mobile is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on the network of Sprint CDMA and LTE networks. ...
-
Consumer Cellular Coverage Maps on AT&T Consumer Cellular is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on AT&T's & T-Mobile...
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems See SiriusXM's Coverage Map We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radi...
-
AT&T Wi-Fi Network has more than 20,000 U.S. Hotspot Locations AT&T has the most Wifi hotspot locations where 3G cell coverage...
-
Cell Phone Reception on a Lake? It is amazing how many people are searching to see if they might have cell phone coverage in areas t...
-
Coverage: Marketing AT&T 4G LTE . AT&T claims to have the fastest download data speeds of any wireless service. However, most ...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
When the iPhone was introduced on June 29, 2007 it gave a whole new meaning to having a strong cellular signal. It’s the product that made...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems See SiriusXM's Coverage Map Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping cust...
-
Boom Mobile Coverage Maps Boom Mobile is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on the networks of AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mob...