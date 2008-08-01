Where is ESPN 3D for FiOS?

Watching the National Championship game with a 3D TV in my home and I can't watch it in 3D. When are the Verizon FiOS 3D channels coming?  I am tired of waiting for the 3D content after paying a premium for a new 3D TV from Samsung earlier this year from Best Buy.  Verizon FiOS was heavily promoting the content at CES in Las Vegas as well but yet they have nothing but marketing hype to back it up.

DirecTV always seems to pay their way to the front of the line to block other cable providers from getting content.  It surprises me that the government continues to allow these types of monopolistic partnerships to continue. Another example is DirecTV's cozy relationship with the NFL that no one seems to get angry about.
