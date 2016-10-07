Can Drones Help Cell Phone Dead Zones?

Verizon Communications is testing the deployment of large-scale drones to provide mobile connectivity in emergency situations when the land-based cellular network has been damaged. But the carrier hopes the trials will also entice corporate customers who may want to use the connected drones for new business applications. Read more.
AT&T suggested in a blog post that it may consider using drones to provide better cell coverage at major public events like music festivals and sporting events. It is notoriously difficult for cellular carriers to provide adequate coverage to such large gatherings: cell towers often get overloaded with voice and data traffic during these events. So carriers normally bring in trucks loaded with equipment that helps extend cellular coverage to large gatherings. Read more.
