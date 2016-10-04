Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Consumer Cellular Coverage Maps

Consumer Cellular is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on AT&T's & T-Mobile's LTE, UMTS, GSM networks.
Consumer Cellular Coverage Maps on AT&T
Consumer Cellular is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on AT&T's & T-Mobile's LTE, UMTS, GSM networks.

This service is primarily marketed to seniors. This is the only AT&T MVNO that allows both LTE and voice, text, and data roaming.

You can purchase a Consumer Cellular SIM card, which can be done on the ConsumerCellular.com  website. Once you have the SIM card in your possession, you can either Activate a New Phone Number or Port Your Existing Phone Number.

You can change your plan any time, at no charge. You can also take advantage of our low-cost family plan that lets family members share minutes and enjoy free calls between all phones on the same Consumer Cellular account. It’s only $10 per month, per line added.
Consumer Cellular Data Plans Chart and Pricing

 Please submit your reviews of the service and coverage below in the discussion.



at
Related Articles: , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts