Credo Mobile is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on Verizon's LTE & CDMA networks. Data plans can share across devices. Each device pays an additional monthly line access fee — $40 for smartphones w/ 2-year contract (save $20/mo with the Installment Plan or BYOP), $30 for basic and messaging phones, and $10 for tablets — and each phone gets unlimited talk & text. The company donates 1% of customer charges to nonprofit and activism groups which is division of Working Assets.