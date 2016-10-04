Divvy Mobile Coverage Map

Divvy Mobile is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on AT&T's GSM, UMTS, & LTE networks. Divvy encourages its' members to advertise the operator with social media. Divvy mobile data plans can be found below.
You can purchase a Divvy Mobile SIM card, which can be done on the Divvymobile.com website. Once you have the SIM card in your possession, you can either Activate a New Phone Number or Port Your Existing Phone Number.
