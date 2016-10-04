Divvy Mobile Coverage Map

You can purchase a Divvy Mobile SIM card, which can be done on the Divvymobile.com website. Once you have the SIM card in your possession, you can either Activate a New Phone Number or Port Your Existing Phone Number.





Divvy Mobile is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on AT&T's GSM, UMTS, & LTE networks. Divvy encourages its' members to advertise the operator with social media. Divvy mobile data plans can be found below.Please submit your reviews of the service and coverage below in the discussion.