Divvy Mobile Coverage Map

Divvy Mobile Coverage Map

Divvy Mobile is a prepaid wireless MVNO that operates on AT&T's GSM, UMTS, & LTE networks. Divvy encourages its' members to advertise the operator with social media. Divvy mobile data plans can be found below.

Divvy Mobile Coverage Data Plans Pricing

You can purchase a Divvy Mobile SIM card, which can be done on the Divvymobile.com website.  Once you have the SIM card in your possession, you can either Activate a New Phone Number or Port Your Existing Phone Number.

Please submit your reviews of the service and coverage below in the discussion.

