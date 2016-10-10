Monday, October 10, 2016

Ranking of Worst Cell Phone Coverage States

United States Map of Cell Phone Coverage Complaints
Which State Get The Most Cell Phone Coverage Complaints? 

We analyzed the visitor traffic on Deadcellzones.com's regional State pages of visitor traffic.  The States are ranked below by the most amount of visitor traffic we receive to our individual pages.   Individuals find these pages typically by typing into search engines "cell phone coverage in Maine" for example. 

The ranking below is by the most amount of traffic on our individual State pages and dead zone complaints received on the map.  We came up with our own ranking based on the number of complaints, traffic and activity on a page to determine which States were neglected by the carriers the most.  If we ranked by traffic along this would skew heavily the densely populated States: California, Texas, New York, Florida, etc.

If you click on the individual State pages below you can see a discussion about which carriers typically have the best and worst coverage in the area.  You can also view the complaints by color on the map.  
  1. Hawaii
  2. Florida
  3. Maine
  4. Montana
  5. Wisconsin 
  6. North Carolina
  7. Utah
  8. Arizona
  9. Oregon
  10. Texas
  11. Massachusetts
  12. Colorado
  13. Tennessee
  14. Iowa
  15. Vermont
  16. New Hampshire
  17. Ohio
  18. New Jersey
  19. Connecticut
  20. Minnesota
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Idaho
  23. Pennsylvania
  24. Nebraska
  25. New York
  26. Alabama
  27. Kentucky
  28. New Mexico
  29. Wyoming 
  30. Maryland
  31. Arkansas
  32. Washington
  33. Missouri
  34. Mississippi
  35. South Carolina
  36. Delaware
  37. Illinois
  38. North Dakota
  39. Indiana
  40. Louisiana
  41. Michigan
  42. California
  43. South Dakota
  44. Kansas
  45. Georgia
  46. Rhode Island
  47. Nevada
  48. West Virginia
  49. Washington DC
  50. Alaska
