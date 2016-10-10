Ranking of Worst Cell Phone Coverage States

Which State Get The Most Cell Phone Coverage Complaints?





We analyzed the visitor traffic on Deadcellzones.com 's regional State pages of visitor traffic. The States are ranked below by the most amount of visitor traffic we receive to our individual pages. Individuals find these pages typically by typing into search engines "cell phone coverage in Maine" for example.





The ranking below is by the most amount of traffic on our individual State pages and dead zone complaints received on the map. We came up with our own ranking based on the number of complaints, traffic and activity on a page to determine which States were neglected by the carriers the most. If we ranked by traffic along this would skew heavily the densely populated States: California, Texas, New York, Florida, etc.





If you click on the individual State pages below you can see a discussion about which carriers typically have the best and worst coverage in the area. You can also view the complaints by color on the map.