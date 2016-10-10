Ranking of Worst Cell Phone Coverage Cities

Which City Gets The Most Cell Phone Coverage Complaints?

Las Vegas





We analyzed the visitor traffic on Deadcellzones.com 's regional & City pages of visitor traffic. The City & regional ranked pages are below by the most amount of visitor traffic we have received to our individual pages. Visitors find these pages typically by typing into search engines "cell phone coverage in Las Vegas" for example.



We came up with our own ranking based on the number of complaints, traffic and activity on a page to determine which States were neglected by the carriers the most. If we ranked by traffic along this would skew heavily the densely populated Cities: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Columbus, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington DC and Denver.





If you click on the individual City and regional pages below you can see a discussion about which carriers typically have the best and worst coverage in the area. You can also view the complaints by color on the map.