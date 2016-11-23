Trump: Do We Need 1,700 FCC Employees?

|Agency overview
|Employees
|1,720
|Annual budget
|US $388 million (FY 2016, requested)
|Agency executive
|Thomas Wheeler, Chairman
|Website
|www.fcc.gov
It is very important to keep radio spectrum allocation independent of day-to-day political pressures. Traditionally even deregulatory Republicans conceded there needs to be some spectrum cop on the beat. But who is actually doing the policing? Shouldn't we have a free market for spectrum licensing in smaller markets where customers are getting screwed with no coverage?
FCC regulation is about disappointing people at a rate that they can endure.
