Trump: Do We Need 1,700 FCC Employees?





Agency overview Employees 1,720 Annual budget US $388 million (FY 2016, requested) Agency executive Thomas Wheeler, Chairman Website www.fcc.gov

In staffing his FCC transition team, President-elect Donald Trump has tapped a pair of American Enterprise Institute (AEI) vets and free market de-regulators in Jeffrey Eisenach and Mark Jamison. Do these guys actually understand what is going on with spectrum hoarding?It is very important to keep radio spectrum allocation independent of day-to-day political pressures. Traditionally even deregulatory Republicans conceded there needs to be some spectrum cop on the beat. But who is actually doing the policing? Shouldn't we have a free market for spectrum licensing in smaller markets where customers are getting screwed with no coverage?FCC regulation is about disappointing people at a rate that they can endure.