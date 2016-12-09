U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charges added to their mobile bills, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday. The Commission said the award represented the most money ever returned to customers in a mobile cramming case to date. The FTC indicated the refunds are related to 2014 settlements with AT&T and the companies behind two mobile cramming schemes, Tatto and Acquinity. According to the FTC's complaint in the matter, AT&T levied third-party charges – usually amounting to around $10 per month – for ringtones and text message subscriptions on customer accounts without their knowledge. The FTC alleged AT&T kept at least 35% of the fraudulent charges. According to the FTC, the refunds will go to some 2.7 million AT&T customers across all 50 states. The Commission said 2.5 million individuals getting refunds are current AT&T customers who will receive a bill credit within the next 75 days, while an additional 300,000 plus former customers will receive a check in the mail. The average refund is expected to amount to around $31, the FTC said As part of the settlement, the FTC said AT&T has also made changes to improve its third-party billing practices. “AT&T received a high volume of complaints related to mobile cramming prior to the FTC and other federal and state agencies stepping in on consumers’ behalf,” FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a statement. “I am pleased that consumers are now being refunded their money and that AT&T has changed its mobile billing practices.” Read more
Friday, December 09, 2016
AT&T Customers Give $88M In Refunds
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charges added to their mobile bills, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday. The Commission said the award represented the most money ever returned to customers in a mobile cramming case to date. The FTC indicated the refunds are related to 2014 settlements with AT&T and the companies behind two mobile cramming schemes, Tatto and Acquinity. According to the FTC's complaint in the matter, AT&T levied third-party charges – usually amounting to around $10 per month – for ringtones and text message subscriptions on customer accounts without their knowledge. The FTC alleged AT&T kept at least 35% of the fraudulent charges. According to the FTC, the refunds will go to some 2.7 million AT&T customers across all 50 states. The Commission said 2.5 million individuals getting refunds are current AT&T customers who will receive a bill credit within the next 75 days, while an additional 300,000 plus former customers will receive a check in the mail. The average refund is expected to amount to around $31, the FTC said As part of the settlement, the FTC said AT&T has also made changes to improve its third-party billing practices. “AT&T received a high volume of complaints related to mobile cramming prior to the FTC and other federal and state agencies stepping in on consumers’ behalf,” FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a statement. “I am pleased that consumers are now being refunded their money and that AT&T has changed its mobile billing practices.” Read more
