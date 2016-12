Wi-Fi Cellphone Service Republic Wireless

Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone services are able to stand on their own in a hotly competitive wireless market.David Morken, chief executive of Republic parent Bandwidth.com, said in an interview that spinning off the Wi-Fi cell unit made sense, as more of Bandwidth.com’s customers have become direct competitors to Republic, and as Republic itself became more viable. Bandwidth.com , which sells voice and data services to businesses, provides phone numbers and telecom services to rival Wi-Fi first cellular services like Alphabet’s Project Fi , as well as to Microsoft’s Skype and Google Voice.Raleigh, N.C.-based Republic Wireless, which began selling service in 2011, has more than 300,000 subscribers and annual revenue of more than $100 million.Republic offers monthly mobile phone subscriptions starting at $15 a month. Republic Wireless sends most of its voice, text and data traffic over Wi-Fi hot spots. When Wi-Fi isn’t available, Republic taps into the network of a national wireless carrier, such as Sprint or T-Mobile US.After the spin-off, Mr. Morken will pass the role of Republic CEO to co-founder and operating chief Chris Chuang while keeping his role as chairman.