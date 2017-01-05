Insta360 VR Live Stream 360 Degree Camera is Awesome!

What a great way to broadcast a your kid's game or an event to family and friends who cannot attend? Would love to hear your feedback on the camera quality.Insta360 unveiling new Virtual Reality camera at CES 2017 https://t.co/vmms5fkA4s— Can Bal (@canbal) January 5, 2017
You can stream the video on a 4G network and also using WiFI. 4K video at 25 to 30 frames per second. Available for Android, iPad and iPhone.
Here is a video of the Director of AR and VR for Twitter talking about the product.
