Thursday, January 05, 2017

Insta360 VR Live Stream 360 Degree Camera is Awesome!

$99 Insta360 VR Camera
What a great way to broadcast a your kid's game or an event to family and friends who cannot attend?  Would love to hear your feedback on the camera quality.

You can stream the video on a 4G network and also using WiFI.  4K video at 25 to 30 frames per second.  Available for Android, iPad and iPhone.

Here is a video of the Director of AR and VR for Twitter talking about the product.  
at
Related Articles: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts