Thursday, January 05, 2017

Laundroid Folding Machine Is Awesome!

Laundroid Folding Machine
Laundroid is the world’s first fully automatic laundry folding machine, was achieved from the harmonization of three core technologies: image analysis, artificial intelligence, and robotics. laundroid will bring a major change in our lives.  Laundroid   Future products will wash, fold, clean and sort.

