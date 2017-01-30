Do Android phones stream Pandora content better over cellular LTE than iPhones? I switch from an Android phone to a Iphone today and was listening to Pandora on a run. It kept cutting out saying network was not available. This has never happened using an Android phone. Anyone familiar with the issue? All other data and apps were working fine and my data plan was current.
Monday, January 30, 2017
Pandora Data Network Not Availability Problems
Do Android phones stream Pandora content better over cellular LTE than iPhones? I switch from an Android phone to a Iphone today and was listening to Pandora on a run. It kept cutting out saying network was not available. This has never happened using an Android phone. Anyone familiar with the issue? All other data and apps were working fine and my data plan was current.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Do Android phones stream Pandora content better over cellular LTE than iPhones? I switch from an Android phone to a Iphone today and wa...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
Coverage: T-Mobile's coverage can be spotty in a few areas around the United States and Mexico, but not as bad as most people procla...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
-
Coverage: Marketing AT&T 4G LTE . AT&T claims to have the fastest download data speeds of any wireless service. However, most ...
-
. @grayscott LIVE on #Periscope #Futurist Gray Scott at #CES2017 #laundroid worlds first l… https://t.co/QR7Ob1OmEg — jeffcohn (...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Cool startup Tempow listen to multiple Blue Tooth devices at once synchronized. Discovered this at CES 2017. ConTechTrio LIVE a...
No comments:
Post a Comment