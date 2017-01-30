Monday, January 30, 2017

Pandora Data Network Not Availability Problems


Do Android phones stream Pandora content better over cellular LTE than iPhones?  I switch from an Android phone to a Iphone today and was listening to Pandora on a run.  It kept cutting out saying network was not available. This has never happened using an Android phone. Anyone familiar with the issue? All other data and apps were working fine and my data plan was current.  
