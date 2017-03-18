Saturday, March 18, 2017

List of Most Popular Mobile Devices When Browsing Our Site


Here is a a list of the top 20 mobile devices when browsing our site over the last 12 months.  I find it interesting that Samsung breaks down their Galaxy devices in Google Analytics and Apple just says iPhone or iPad without telling you which version.  Google Nexus 

at
Related Articles: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts