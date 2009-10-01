Don't Forget To Check Your Coverage Before Leave For Vacation

Cell Phone Reception on a Lake?
It is amazing how many people are searching to see if they might have cell phone coverage in areas they are vacationing this summer. If you are headed to the lake, mountains or desert it is probably a good idea to see if your destination has cell phone reception. We see daily searches on Deadcellzones.com for locations like Yosemite, Tahoe, Lake Powell, Aspen.
We launched a new map recently that will show you cell phone towers in the area as well. We recommend that you check this map side by side with our dead zones complaint map. This should give you an idea who has coverage in the area or NOT.
