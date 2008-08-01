How to Search for Cell Phone Tower Operators

Here is a list of the top 100 cell phone tower operators and owners in our cell phone tower database.  
American Towers, LLC. 10140
CCATT LLC 4983
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION 4364
SpectraSite Communications, LLC. through American Towers, LLC. 3779
Global Tower, LLC. through American Towers, LLC 2774
SBA 2012 TC Assets, LLC 2682
Vertical Bridge Towers, LLC 2464
Crown Castle South LLC 2257
SBA Towers II LLC 2211
Crown Castle GT Company LLC 2206
Alltel Communications, LLC 2125
Pinnacle Towers LLC 1960
Verizon Wireless (VAW) LLC 1745
AT&T Mobility Spectrum LLC 1702
Cellco Partnership 1648
SBA Structures, LLC 1599
SBA Properties, LLC 1556
SBA Monarch Towers II, LLC 1537
SBA Towers, LLC 1537
T-Mobile West Tower LLC 1447
NEW CINGULAR WIRELESS PCS, LLC 1415
STC Five LLC 1351
New Par 1053
NEW CINGULAR WIRELESS SERVICES, INC. 1040
Crown Communications LLC 1000
STC Two LLC 921
AT&T WIRELESS SERVICES, INC. 884
SBC Tower Holdings LLC 853
T-Mobile USA Tower LLC 825
Crown Atlantic Company LLC 762
SBA Towers III LLC 744
T-Mobile West LLC 724
Alltel Communications Wireless, Inc. 594
American Towers, Inc. 577
Los Angeles SMSA Limited Partnership 565
T-Mobile Northeast LLC 556
Affiniti, LLC 539
BNSF Railway Co. 537
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD 531
SBA Infrastructures, LLC 527
Crown Castle Towers 05 LLC 518
Pinnacle Towers Acquisition LLC 516
Crown Castle PT Inc 488
SBA Towers IX, LLC 471
Verizon Wireless Personal Communications LP 468
InSite Towers, LLC 462
SBA Monarch Towers I, LLC 444
Crown Communication LLC 443
Crown Communication Inc. 402
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY 389
Cellular South Real Estate, Inc. 387
PACIFIC BELL MOBILE SERVICES 378
Branch Towers, LLC 374
Industrial Tower and Wireless, LLC 363
SBA Towers V, LLC 348
RURAL CELLULAR CORPORATION 344
AT&T WIRELESS SERVICES INC 335
Dallas MTA, LP 332
US Army Corps of Engineers 322
Norfolk Southern Railway Company 311
WWC Texas RSA LLC 311
Nextel South Corp. 306
Verizon Wireless of the East LP 304
Sprint Spectrum, L.P. 303
San Antonio MTA, L.P. 280
IWG Towers Assets I, LLC 276
ACME COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC 273
New Towers LLC 272
SBA Towers IV, LLC 271
Cumulus Radio Corporation 268
MINNESOTA, STATE OF 267
Horvath Towers III, LLC 264
T-Mobile Central LLC 262
Capstar Radio Operating Company 253
SprintCom, Inc. 249
Cellular Inc. Network Corporation 247
Verizon Wireless Tennessee Partnership 245
SBA Towers VI, LLC 240
GrainComm III, LLC 234
OHIO, STATE OF 232
American Tower Limited Partnership 226
Global Signal Acquisitions LLC 225
K2 Towers, LLC 225
Clear Channel Broadcasting, Inc. 222
Nextel West Corp. 222
Crown Castle Towers 06-2 LLC 221
American Towers Iris 1, LLC 219
Skyway Towers, LLC 219
MICHIGAN, STATE OF 216
SBA 2012 TC II, LLC 216
The Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Co 214
AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION 212
CALIFORNIA, STATE OF 212
ENTERGY SERVICES INC 209
The Alaska Wireless Network 205
Pinnacle Tower Acquisition LLC 204
CSX Transportation 203
Crossroads Wireless, Inc. 199
CCTM1 LLC 196
