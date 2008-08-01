Here is a list of the top 100 cell phone tower operators and owners in our cell phone tower database. Here is an example of how to search for cell phone tower operators.
How to Search for Cell Phone Tower Operators
|American Towers, LLC.
|10140
|CCATT LLC
|4983
|UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|4364
|SpectraSite Communications, LLC. through American Towers, LLC.
|3779
|Global Tower, LLC. through American Towers, LLC
|2774
|SBA 2012 TC Assets, LLC
|2682
|Vertical Bridge Towers, LLC
|2464
|Crown Castle South LLC
|2257
|SBA Towers II LLC
|2211
|Crown Castle GT Company LLC
|2206
|Alltel Communications, LLC
|2125
|Pinnacle Towers LLC
|1960
|Verizon Wireless (VAW) LLC
|1745
|AT&T Mobility Spectrum LLC
|1702
|Cellco Partnership
|1648
|SBA Structures, LLC
|1599
|SBA Properties, LLC
|1556
|SBA Monarch Towers II, LLC
|1537
|SBA Towers, LLC
|1537
|T-Mobile West Tower LLC
|1447
|NEW CINGULAR WIRELESS PCS, LLC
|1415
|STC Five LLC
|1351
|New Par
|1053
|NEW CINGULAR WIRELESS SERVICES, INC.
|1040
|Crown Communications LLC
|1000
|STC Two LLC
|921
|AT&T WIRELESS SERVICES, INC.
|884
|SBC Tower Holdings LLC
|853
|T-Mobile USA Tower LLC
|825
|Crown Atlantic Company LLC
|762
|SBA Towers III LLC
|744
|T-Mobile West LLC
|724
|Alltel Communications Wireless, Inc.
|594
|American Towers, Inc.
|577
|Los Angeles SMSA Limited Partnership
|565
|T-Mobile Northeast LLC
|556
|Affiniti, LLC
|539
|BNSF Railway Co.
|537
|UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD
|531
|SBA Infrastructures, LLC
|527
|Crown Castle Towers 05 LLC
|518
|Pinnacle Towers Acquisition LLC
|516
|Crown Castle PT Inc
|488
|SBA Towers IX, LLC
|471
|Verizon Wireless Personal Communications LP
|468
|InSite Towers, LLC
|462
|SBA Monarch Towers I, LLC
|444
|Crown Communication LLC
|443
|Crown Communication Inc.
|402
|UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY
|389
|Cellular South Real Estate, Inc.
|387
|PACIFIC BELL MOBILE SERVICES
|378
|Branch Towers, LLC
|374
|Industrial Tower and Wireless, LLC
|363
|SBA Towers V, LLC
|348
|RURAL CELLULAR CORPORATION
|344
|AT&T WIRELESS SERVICES INC
|335
|Dallas MTA, LP
|332
|US Army Corps of Engineers
|322
|Norfolk Southern Railway Company
|311
|WWC Texas RSA LLC
|311
|Nextel South Corp.
|306
|Verizon Wireless of the East LP
|304
|Sprint Spectrum, L.P.
|303
|San Antonio MTA, L.P.
|280
|IWG Towers Assets I, LLC
|276
|ACME COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC
|273
|New Towers LLC
|272
|SBA Towers IV, LLC
|271
|Cumulus Radio Corporation
|268
|MINNESOTA, STATE OF
|267
|Horvath Towers III, LLC
|264
|T-Mobile Central LLC
|262
|Capstar Radio Operating Company
|253
|SprintCom, Inc.
|249
|Cellular Inc. Network Corporation
|247
|Verizon Wireless Tennessee Partnership
|245
|SBA Towers VI, LLC
|240
|GrainComm III, LLC
|234
|OHIO, STATE OF
|232
|American Tower Limited Partnership
|226
|Global Signal Acquisitions LLC
|225
|K2 Towers, LLC
|225
|Clear Channel Broadcasting, Inc.
|222
|Nextel West Corp.
|222
|Crown Castle Towers 06-2 LLC
|221
|American Towers Iris 1, LLC
|219
|Skyway Towers, LLC
|219
|MICHIGAN, STATE OF
|216
|SBA 2012 TC II, LLC
|216
|The Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Co
|214
|AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION
|212
|CALIFORNIA, STATE OF
|212
|ENTERGY SERVICES INC
|209
|The Alaska Wireless Network
|205
|Pinnacle Tower Acquisition LLC
|204
|CSX Transportation
|203
|Crossroads Wireless, Inc.
|199
|CCTM1 LLC
|196