How Well Will the Apple Watch Hold a Cellular Signal?

Apple Watch Antenna is the Screen Itself
Do you remember how bad the signal was when the first iPhone launched? That is one of the main reasons why we started Deadcellzones.com. I would anticipate that the Apple Watch will likely drop more calls than your cell phone due to the smaller antenna.
I am having a serious deja vu, as this reminds me of when the first iPhone launched back in 2007 and our web site traffic on Deadcellzones.com spiked huge for years. As we all know AT&T had nightmares for years after the iPhone launch. Will history repeat itself again?
If you didn't see the recent Apple Event in September of 2017 watch the demonstration of a live call on Lake Tahoe. Apple executives call this a windy lake and were excited about how clear the call was despite the wind.
We would love your feedback below in the comments as you start using the Apple Watch. Please compare your signal to you cell phone and see which one holds calls better.
This cellular watch will also create a lot of demand for power and extra battery life. How long will the batter last?
Apple Watch Demonstration on Lake Tahoe