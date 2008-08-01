Top Boost Mobile Carrier Phones





Boost Mobile might not be as large as the biggest players on the market, but that hasn’t stopped them from growing a large following. They operate on the MVNO operating on the Sprint CDMA and LTE network. They offer prepaid services and due to them being a CDMA carrier, they only allow other CDMA phones onto their network (much like Verizon and US cellular).

This makes finding a Boost Mobile compatible smartphone especially tricky. They have a decent selection of current smartphones available for both those on a budget and for those looking for high end phones. While their coverage is reliable for the most part, be sure to check out Sprint’s coverage map here and compare it to other network providers just to be sure you are covered, and if you aren’t which network provider would suit you best.



Budget-friendly Options

LG Stylo 3 16GB





The LG Stylo 3 is a 2017 smartphone that is budget-friendly and offers a good overall performance. It comes with an embedded stylus that can be used on its large 5.7-inch display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and the 2GB of RAM work together to drive decent performance, but you may find that it slows down noticeably when you have too many apps open. The front facing 5MP camera is average at best, and the 13MP rear camera does well in good lighting. It does not have image stabilization, however, so a steady hand will give you the best results when taking photos. It runs 7.0 Nougat and has a removable 3,200mAh battery, which should last you the day when used moderately. The 16GB of internal storage is rather limiting, but you can up that by inserting a microSD to up your overall storage.





SPECS:

● Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435

● 2GB RAM

● Internal Storage: 16GB

● Removable Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB

● Cameras: Front 8MP, Rear 13MP

● 5.7 inches, 1280 x 720 pixels (IPS)

● Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx





The Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx has a 5.5-inch 720p HD display and packs a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, which is an improvement over the original Galaxy J7’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor. It offers a respectable mid-range performance, coming with 2GB of RAM and a modest 16GB of memory, and the inclusion of a microSD card slot means you can further expand the memory up to 256GB. Some owners reported some slowdown when there were multiple applications running, so the 2GB of RAM does reach its limits fairly quickly. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat, and a 3,300mAh battery that packs plenty of juice for a full day’s use. The rear camera is 8MP and the front is a 5MP, both of which perform decently overall.





SPECS:

● Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

● 2 GB RAM

● Internal Storage: 16 GB

● Removable Storage:MicroSD, up to 256GB

● Cameras: Front 5MP, Rear 8MP

● 5.5 inches, 720 x 1280 pixels

● Android 7.0 Nougat

High End Options

Samsung Galaxy S8









The Samsung Galaxy 8 is Samsung’s newest edition to the Galaxy family, and it is the best one yet. It has incorporated the cascading screen design of the Edge and Plus, sporting a 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED display that is covered in Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset delivers a stellar performance, but it should be noted that the international version comes with the Exynos 8895 processor that is quite a bit faster. It has 4GB of RAM, which further ensures a solid day-to-day performance and the dust and water resistant IP68 rating makes it suitable for use in the most demanding environments. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with a 3000mAh battery, which reportedly runs around 16 hours. It charges fast both wirelessly and wired, although charging it wired through its USB Type-C port will be a little quicker, taking around an hour and a half for a full charge. The camera quality of the both the front camera and the rear camera are great. The rear camera is dual-pixel 12MP and the front camera 8MP. The 64GB of internal storage should be enough for most, but the microSD card slot allows you to further expand it.





SPECS:

● Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 [View Benchmarks]

● 4GB RAM

● Internal Storage: 64GB

● Removable Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB

● Cameras: Front 8MP, Rear 12MP

● 5.8 inch, 2960 x 1440 pixels

● Android 7.0 Nougat





Samsung Galaxy S7





The Samsung Galaxy S7 may be Samsung’s 2016 flagship, but it still outclasses many of the top-tier phones of 2017. It is designed using metal and glass and has 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display that is stunning. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM drive a great performance, and while it may only have 32GB of memory, inserting a microSD card will ensure that you never run out of space. While it comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, it is upgradable to 7.0 Nougat. It is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, and it comes with a 12MP dual-pixel rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera, both of which are said to be great. The battery is a non-removable 3000mAh battery and it supports both wireless and quick charging.





SPECS:

● Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15 GHz

● 4GB RAM

● Internal Storage: 32GB

● Removable Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB

● Cameras: Front 5MP, Rear 12MP

● 5.1 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels

● Android 6.0 Marshmallow





Conclusion