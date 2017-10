Top Boost Mobile Carrier Phones

The Samsung Galaxy 8 is Samsung’s newest edition to the Galaxy family, and it is the best one yet. It has incorporated the cascading screen design of the Edge and Plus, sporting a 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED display that is covered in Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset delivers a stellar performance, but it should be noted that the international version comes with the Exynos 8895 processor that is quite a bit faster. It has 4GB of RAM, which further ensures a solid day-to-day performance and the dust and water resistant IP68 rating makes it suitable for use in the most demanding environments. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with a 3000mAh battery, which reportedly runs around 16 hours. It charges fast both wirelessly and wired, although charging it wired through its USB Type-C port will be a little quicker, taking around an hour and a half for a full charge. The camera quality of the both the front camera and the rear camera are great. The rear camera is dual-pixel 12MP and the front camera 8MP. The 64GB of internal storage should be enough for most, but the microSD card slot allows you to further expand it.