5 Reasons Why You Must VPN for Private Web Browsing (VPN)

A Virtual Private Network is a secure tunnel established between your PC and a VPN server and all your web traffic is encrypted and sent through the tunnel. When you use a VPN connection, your actual IP address is masked and it becomes difficult for eavesdroppers to track your online activity since the entire traffic is encrypted through the VPN tunnel. Though using a VPN connection will slow down your bandwidth by 30-40%, there are several advantages of using a secured VPN tunnel for private web browsing as listed below.
1. Downloading and Uploading of P2P Files without Getting Tracked
Virtual private networks are essential if you wish to enjoy unrestricted access to the internet along with total protection. It is illegal in many countries to download pirated content such as movies, music, TV from Torrent sites. By using a VPN tunnel you can share files with your friends using a P2P (peer-to-peer) connection securely. You can hide your IP address and location using a VPN connection and it will be difficult to trace your online activities.
2. Using Public Wi-Fi Securely
We always feel uncomfortable while using free Wi-Fi available in hotels, airports, shopping malls, and coffee shops etc. since we are doubtful whether it’s secure and if anyone will eavesdrop on us. Since these Wi-Fi connections are open and your web traffic is not encrypted, it can be easy for hackers to eavesdrop and steal all your confidential data. Any person with access to same public Wi-Fi can intercept all your web traffic using a simple plugin Firefox tamper data and steal your passwords, contacts, credit card information and all your confidential data. By using a secure VPN tunnel for browsing, you can make it impossible for hackers to eavesdrop since all your data will be encrypted.
3. Access Geo-Blocked Content and Bypass Content Censorship
4. Search securely without your data being logged
By using a VPN service, you can hide your IP address and hence there won’t be logging related to your search history which allows you to maintain your privacy during web browsing.
5. Secure your VoIP calls
People use Skype, Google Duo, Lync and other services for online chatting through VoIP calls. Hackers can eavesdrop on your Voice-over-IP calls easily using certain promiscuous monitoring tools. Hence, you should secure your VoIP calls using a VPN tunnel so that all your voice data will be encrypted and sent through the tunnel. This ensures greater privacy and protection of your sensitive information.
VPN connection can also be used to bypass any restrictions made by the network administrator in your workplace or school. There are VPN products available in the market and you should compare the pros and cons of each product before you decide to purchase it. There are comparisons available for different products like the article Expressvpn vs Nordvpn which describers the performance, features, customer service and pricing of both products.
1. Downloading and Uploading of P2P Files without Getting Tracked
Virtual private networks are essential if you wish to enjoy unrestricted access to the internet along with total protection. It is illegal in many countries to download pirated content such as movies, music, TV from Torrent sites. By using a VPN tunnel you can share files with your friends using a P2P (peer-to-peer) connection securely. You can hide your IP address and location using a VPN connection and it will be difficult to trace your online activities.
2. Using Public Wi-Fi Securely
We always feel uncomfortable while using free Wi-Fi available in hotels, airports, shopping malls, and coffee shops etc. since we are doubtful whether it’s secure and if anyone will eavesdrop on us. Since these Wi-Fi connections are open and your web traffic is not encrypted, it can be easy for hackers to eavesdrop and steal all your confidential data. Any person with access to same public Wi-Fi can intercept all your web traffic using a simple plugin Firefox tamper data and steal your passwords, contacts, credit card information and all your confidential data. By using a secure VPN tunnel for browsing, you can make it impossible for hackers to eavesdrop since all your data will be encrypted.
3. Access Geo-Blocked Content and Bypass Content Censorship
4. Search securely without your data being logged
By using a VPN service, you can hide your IP address and hence there won’t be logging related to your search history which allows you to maintain your privacy during web browsing.
5. Secure your VoIP calls
People use Skype, Google Duo, Lync and other services for online chatting through VoIP calls. Hackers can eavesdrop on your Voice-over-IP calls easily using certain promiscuous monitoring tools. Hence, you should secure your VoIP calls using a VPN tunnel so that all your voice data will be encrypted and sent through the tunnel. This ensures greater privacy and protection of your sensitive information.
VPN connection can also be used to bypass any restrictions made by the network administrator in your workplace or school. There are VPN products available in the market and you should compare the pros and cons of each product before you decide to purchase it. There are comparisons available for different products like the article Expressvpn vs Nordvpn which describers the performance, features, customer service and pricing of both products.