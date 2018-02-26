Campground Cell Phone Coverage Reviews

Cell Phone Coverage Reviews vs Campgrounds Map





Cell Phone Towers Map vs Campgrounds Map





Today, we launched two new comparison maps that will help you find cell phone reception at campgrounds all over the United States.





The 1st map on the upper left shows you 70,000+ cell phone coverage reviews submitted by our users. Click on these pins to read the specific reviews and comments. The map to the upper right is a map of 28,000+ campgrounds. Click on these pins to get the specifics of each campground.





The 2nd map below shows 100,000+ cell phone towers vs 28,000+ campgrounds. Use this map and submit feedback direct to the maps.





These two maps are showing the Grand Canyon as example. However, there are over 28,000 campground sites in the database.





We are looking to build out more cell phone coverage reviews at campgrounds this summer.