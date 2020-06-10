Frontier Verizon Fios Takeover & Customers Are Suffering

Frontier Communications Takeover of Verizon Fios





Former Verizon Fios customers are suffering big time as Frontier Communications has just destroyed the customer experience Verizon Fios customers once had. 3 weeks to install and 45 minute hold times on the phone have seems to be the common theme on social media. Customers in Florida, Texas, and California apparently are going to be suffering for a while unless things improve fast. Please comment below if you are experiencing the same issues.





People will be moving to Direct TV and Time Warner without a doubt in these markets.