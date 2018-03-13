Are Spam Phone Calls Driving You Insane?

|Scam Likely Phone Calls
I think we are getting to the point where fines and regulations need to crack down on these companies. They are a menace to society and waste valuable time and energy for people.
As a result of these phone calls I don't answer the phone anymore unless I recognize the number in my contacts. This is unfortunate because I actually might be missing phone calls that I would have wanted to take.
Can't the carrier prevent spam calls similar to how email companies prevent spam?
Someone in congress or Trump needs to fix this business disgrace!!