Are Spam Phone Calls Driving You Insane?

Scam Likely Phone Calls

Have you noticed a significant increase in "Scam Likely" phone calls in the last year? What is causing this to happen? Is there anyway to stop it? I have tried blocking phone numbers but apparently these companies keep getting new phone numbers.I think we are getting to the point where fines and regulations need to crack down on these companies. They are a menace to society and waste valuable time and energy for people.As a result of these phone calls I don't answer the phone anymore unless I recognize the number in my contacts. This is unfortunate because I actually might be missing phone calls that I would have wanted to take.Can't the carrier prevent spam calls similar to how email companies prevent spam?Someone in congress or Trump needs to fix this business disgrace!!