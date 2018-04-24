Is Your Android Phone Rooted or Not?





Have you tried to root your phone, and now you want to know if you did it right? Or have you bought a second-hand Android phone and don’t know if the previous owner has tried to tweak its system? Android phones are typically easy to root without you knowing. You may now know if your phone has been rooted.





We’ll tell you how you can check if your phone has gained root access or not.





What is root access?





Android devices run using a Linux operating system. In these operating systems, most of the high-level operations are protected, and can be accessed only by developers with administrative access. To access these system files, you need to be a “superuser” before you can execute password-protected commands. Having root access is just like gaining admin rights on your personal computer.





Phone manufacturers purposely block typical users like you from having too much freedom with their devices. By default, these can be viewed only by administrators who can read, edit, control and delete all of the root components of the device.





Is there a need to root?





The need to root your Android phone depends on how much control you want over your device. Most users who have rooted phones do so for a variety of advantages, such as:

Increased CPU performance

Better battery life

Access to “incompatible” apps and features

Greater file coverage during backup

Access to the system files

Although there are a few disadvantages to rooting one’s phone, including loss of warranty, greater security threats, and the possibility of bricking your phone, rooting makes your phone completely yours. More on rooting you can find on safe-root.com





How do you know if your phone is rooted?





If you just rooted your Android phone and want to check if the rooting process was successful, there are plenty of ways to check. In the same way, if you’ve purchased a second-hand Android phone and want to know if it’s been tinkered with, there are many ways that can reveal this.

Option #1: Look for a SuperSU icon on your phone

During Android rooting, an application labeled SuperSU or SU is commonly installed. This program lets you use certain superuser commands on your system. Check in your list of apps if you have an app for this purpose. If you see this icon, or similar apps such as KingUser, then it’s likely that your phone has gained root access. If you do not see this icon, install a program right away. Then, open the app to get final confirmation that your attempt at rooting was a success.

Option #2: Download an app that can check for you

There are several root checker apps on the Google Play Store, such as Root Checker and KingoRoot. Run these apps and follow the instructions. The app will tell you if your phone is rooted or not.

Option #3: Use a terminal app

Install a terminal client on your device. The terminal client is a text-based window that lets you execute commands using your Linux device, also known as your Android phone or tablet. Think of it as a command line that you use when you’re programming on the computer. When the terminal opens, if you see a “#”, that means your phone has gained root access and superuser abilities. If you see a “$”, the phone isn’t in superuser mode, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it hasn’t been rooted successfully. You could also type in “su” to know if the device has been rooted. If the next line responds with a “#”, that means it has root access and your phone is ready to receive superuser commands. If not, the terminal won’t acknowledge the command.

When rooting your phone, you should always be careful when accessing system files and using root permissions. It can be very easy to ruin your phone’s software -- even deleting the smallest file can brick your phone or render it useless. Before you root your phone or use a rooted phone, you should read everything that you can find about rooting and educate yourself as a precaution.