T-Mobile Free International Roaming is a Scam

I was traveling in Europe this summer with my family and was very disappointed with the lack of roaming service T-Mobile provided. For the record I was using an iPhone 6 that is in perfectly good shape. I even called T-Mobile before I left on the trip to confirm that international roaming would work in each Country and there was no extra charge. I even had plenty of data available on my plan.In each Country I visited T-Mobile connected to the network of a carrier using 3G but I was unable to receive texts or make phone calls. The only way I was able to receive texts or make phone calls was by connecting to a wifi network at a hotel, coffee shop, museum or restaurant.My first visits was in Oslo, Norway where I began to experience the problems connecting. I called customer service using a wifi network and they began to troubleshoot asking me to turn off the auto find carrier network and then select manually. I did this and it worked for about a few minutes until I had to move to another cell tower. I tried multiple times to reset the phone power and this still didn't solve the problem. I finally gave up and just used wifi only when I could to send and receive messages.I visited Greece next and the problem still persisted. It continually indicated that my phone was on a 3G network but sending and receiving messages was impossible. I had to connect to a wifi network in Greece as well.Lastly, I visited Paris, France for a few days and yes the roaming problem still persisted and I was unable to send and receive messages even though it "said" I was connected to a network.My wife is a Verizon customer and she didn't have any problems getting her iPhone to connect to a 3G or LTE network in Europe. She received and sent multiple text messages and received several phone calls. So I ask you T-Mobile what will you blame your scam on now? Clearly this this is another bait and switch T-Mobile scam that many other customers have experienced as well based on the multiple social media posts on the topic.I have been a loyal customer of T-Mobile for over 15 years. This was the last straw that broke me to now move over to Verizon. I was so convinced that T-Mobile had more value versus Verizon internationally before I left for the trip but now I am clearly wrong. Bye bye T-Mobile you lost me.