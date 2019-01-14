How Famous Youtubers are Earning Money

With a reliable internet service provider like Suddenlink, many vloggers in the United States started creating their videos and editing it to gain more attention. Channels began to grow as more people became interested in subscribing to their favorite YouTubers, and more videos were made in a shorter span of time. In the end, those who had the most number of subscribers had the most advantage in dominating the YouTube Partner Program. However, YouTube manages to change the rules every few years, and those who are earning money through the monetization of their videos would sometimes receive various amounts. The total earnings that each YouTubers make depend on a lot of factors, and they do not earn a constant amount.
There are rules to be followed if someone wanted to become a YouTuber who makes videos for a living. The first requirement would be creating a YouTube account or a Google account, and once your account has been verified by either YouTube or Google, you should go straight into your channel and review the settings. Make sure that you check the box which will automatically monetize your videos. The next thing that you have to do is to visit the Google Adsense website and review the settings. This is where you will be putting information like how you wanted to get paid and the bank of your choice. Once you managed to set it up, you can start shooting your videos and uploading them into your channel to start earning money.
The first thing that you need to do is to increase the number of subscribers who are tuning into your channel. The secret to increasing your subscribers would be adding a "Subscribe" plea on your videos to remind the viewers to subscribe. You can also ask your friends and family members to subscribe on your YouTube channel to get your subscribers tally a kickstart. Once you managed to earn your first few subscribers, work hard to gain additional people who would be viewing your videos. Once you are able to create a huge following, like 10,000 subscribers, try to make daily uploads so that the subscribers will be enticed to watch more of your videos. The next thing that you need to work on is increasing the views on your videos. This part requires a lot of luck, and you should think about the strategies on how to make a video go viral. Watch tutorials available on YouTube and read blogs online to see how others made it possible for their videos to go viral.
Once your video goes viral, and it managed to produce millions of views, expect your earnings to skyrocket. You can check your channel dashboard to see how your video is performing. If you allowed the video to be monetized, there should be a green dollar sign right next to your video thumbnail, showing that your original content is earning money. If your earnings reached up to $100 a month, you will be receiving a paycheck from YouTube, and it could be in the form of electronic money transfer to your bank. The cycle would continue for months, and it should encourage you to create more videos and uploading them online. However, remember that there are rules that you need to follow when monetizing your videos, and one of the most dreaded rules imposed by YouTube would be preventing other people to steal content and copyrighted materials, so make sure that all of the materials used in your video is 100% original.